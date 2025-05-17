Delhi CM inspects Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, sets August 1 deadline for new building completion

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday stated that improving the condition of Delhi’s hospitals is one of the government’s top priorities, with the aim of ensuring timely, accessible, and quality healthcare for every citizen.

Gupta assured that the government is working with full dedication, round the clock, and is continuously investing in modern technology, skilled human resources, and robust infrastructure to transform Delhi’s hospitals from mere treatment centres into symbols of service, compassion, and trust.

During her visit to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri, the Chief Minister inspected its current condition, reviewed ongoing development projects, and took stock of future plans.

She noted several issues affecting the hospital, including key challenges such as staff shortages, a lack of beds, and other infrastructure problems. She directed concerned officials to address all such matters promptly, keeping public interest in mind.

CM Gupta emphasized that the hospital, being the only major healthcare facility in the area, is under tremendous pressure.

She stated that it is a 300-bed multispecialty hospital with an average daily OPD load of around 2,600 to 2,700 patients and handles 32 to 35 deliveries per day.

In addition, it has a dedicated Maternal and Child Health (MCH) unit with 150 beds — 100 for obstetrics and gynecology, and 50 for pediatrics — but a severe shortage of beds continues to pose a significant challenge.

Gupta assured that concrete steps would soon be taken to ensure every patient receives dignified and quality treatment.

She highlighted that the hospital offers specialty services in medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, paediatrics, ophthalmology, ENT, ICU, and emergency care. It also has a 24×7 operational blood bank and emergency operation theatres. However, despite these facilities, patients continue to face difficulties due to staff shortages and inadequate infrastructure.

Speaking about the long-delayed hospital building project, the CM said that the new building, which includes a 362-bed trauma block, was initiated years ago but remains incomplete.

“We conducted a detailed review of the project today and have issued directives to expedite the work. A firm deadline of August 1, 2025, has been set for the completion of the new building,” she announced.

According to the CM, the new building will include 42 ICU beds — divided equally among the medical ICU, surgical ICU, and orthopaedic ICU, with 14 beds each. Once the trauma block is completed, the total bed capacity of the hospital will increase from 300 to 662.

Additionally, provisions for parking, a mortuary, and other essential infrastructure will be ensured.

The CM’s visit and review made it clear that there will be no compromise on healthcare services. The government is fully committed and sensitive to ensuring that every citizen of the capital has access to affordable, reliable, and high-quality healthcare.