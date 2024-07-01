Overflowing drain: Adopt short- and long-term measures, Atishi tells officials

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi, on Monday, asked the officials concerned to adopt short- and long-term measures to prevent drains from overflowing in the city.

The direction was issued by the minister after inspecting Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) drain no 12 at ITO.

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and senior officials from MCD, PWD, Urban Development, and Flood and Irrigation Control Departments, who accompanied Atishi, highlighted the administration’s relentless efforts to combat monsoon woes.

It may be mentioned here that MCD’s drain No. 12 carries water from Central Delhi to Yamuna. On 28 June, Delhi received rainfall of 228 mm in just 24 hours against 800 mm rainfall the city normally receives in the entire monsoon season. This time around, almost a quarter of the entire monsoon rainfall was recorded in just 24 hours. This unexpected rainfall caused the drain to overflow resulting in waterlogging around ITO Chowk.

During the inspection, the PWD minister instructed the officials to find short-term solutions to prevent drain number 12 from overflowing in the upcoming rainy season while trying to find a permanent solution to the problem so that the issue of waterlogging does not arise in future to the relief of the people.

Later in a post on X, Atishi wrote, “Water from Central Delhi flows into the Yamuna through drain no 12 near ITO. On 28 June, when 228mm of rain fell, this drain overflowed and waterlogging occurred in the surrounding areas. Today along with Mayor Shelly Oberoi ji and senior officials, inspected this drain and gave instructions for short term and long term solutions to stop the overflow.”

Mayor Shelly Oberoi also said ITO Chowk and the roads around it are among the most important routes of Delhi. “To prevent waterlogging here, we will work together with the departments of the Delhi government and take every necessary step to prevent waterlogging,” she asserted.