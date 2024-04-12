Over 61,472 licenced weapons deposited in Himachal ahead of polls

Over 61472 licensed weapons have been deposited in Himachal Pradesh ahead of the elections in four Lok Sabha seats and six Assembly constituencies in the state.

The licensed arms were deposited since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was announced on March 16.

A spokesperson of the state Election Department here on Friday said to ensure peaceful, inducement-free and fair elections in the state, as many as 61,472 licensed weapons have been deposited till Friday evening.

He said the number of the arms deposited were 1,020 in Baddi, 4,406 in Bilaspur, 5,259 in Chamba, 3,400 in Hamirpur, 10,309 in Kangra, 1,205 in Kinnaur, 4,479 in Kullu, 205 in Lahaul-Spiti, 6,291 in Mandi, 3,455 in Police district Nurpur, 10,671 in Shimla, 4,720 in Sirmaur, 3,557 in Solan and 2,495 in Una.

Apart from this, since the elections were announced imposing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), 53 complaints were received from across the state through C-Vigil out of which 24 complaints were disposed of till Friday afternoon and 29 complaints which were either false or were not found genuine were dropped after scrutiny, he added.