Over 200 illegal structures demolished in DDA encroachment drive in North-West Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday conducted demolition drives in North-West Delhi’s Ashok Vihar and Wazirpur areas, targeting illegal encroachments. Over 200 structures, including homes, were razed during the operations, officials said.

A Special Task Force (STF) team arrived in Jailorwala Bagh area of Ashok Vihar in the morning, accompanied by excavators, to carry out the demolition. According to officials, the structures were illegally built on government land.

Advertisement

A similar operation was carried out near the railway tracks in the Wazirpur area, where unauthorized constructions were also removed.

Advertisement

“Two companies of paramilitary forces, along with Delhi Police personnel, were deployed to maintain law and order during the operation,” a senior police officer stated.

This was the second anti-encroachment drive in the area this month, following a similar operation on June 2. The latest drive, particularly focused around the Wazirpur railway line, was carried out based on court orders and safety concerns, officials added.

Defending the action, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the safety risks posed by such encroachments. “If a railway line is encroached and there’s an accident, who will be responsible,” she said at a press briefing.

Meanwhile, political tensions have flared. The BJP accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failing to provide proper rehabilitation, while AAP leaders blamed pressure from the central government and criticised the abandonment of schemes like ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan.’

While civic authorities assert that the drive is part of a broader effort to reclaim public land across Delhi, the move has sparked strong opposition. Residents affected by the demolition claimed that they were evicted without proper notice or legal procedure.