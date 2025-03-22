Over 10,000 suggestions received, CM thanks people for helping draft ‘Viksit Delhi’ budget

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly’s budget session set to commence on Monday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday assured that the government is committed to fulfilling its promises to the people and thanked them for their suggestions, stating they were useful in preparing the draft of ‘Viksit Delhi’ budget.

Addressing a press conference here, Gupta informed that the government had announced an email ID and a WhatsApp number on March 3 for suggestions to fulfil the promises made to improve the standard of living of all sections. Ministers Ashish Sood and Manjinder Singh Sirsa were also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Gupta shared that the government received 3,303 budget-related suggestions via email and 6,982 suggestions through a WhatsApp number.

Advertisement

The CM also stated that ministers conducted a public dialogue with people from all sections of society across Delhi, gathering their suggestions and expectations.

She said, “This budget of Delhi is not the budget of the government, but the budget of the people of Delhi.”

It emphasises the welfare of common citizens and women in the city and raises key such as waterlogging, pollution woes, and other important aspects.

Gupta expressed hope that this people-oriented budget will be a milestone in the city’s history.

She assured that the government has ensured that no section of society is left untouched in the budget of Delhi, and this is going to bring out a positive result.

Gupta also said that every aspect will be addressed to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a ‘Viksit Delhi.”

She said that the budget session will begin with a Kheer ceremony on Monday morning in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.