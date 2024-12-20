Over 1 lakh suggestions for preparing BJP’s manifesto for Delhi polls: Bidhuri

For the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital, Delhi BJP’s manifesto committee convenor and South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Friday said more than one lakh suggestions have been received so far for preparing the party’s manifesto.

Addressing a press conference here, Bidhuri said, “Now on 21-22 December, suggestions will be collected from the public by sending a large number of party suggestion vans to all the markets.”

He said the facilities of free water, electricity and bus travel will continue and they will be implemented in a better way so that the public can get its real benefit.

“BJP’s manifesto will be a symbol of public aspirations. The public is very excited to give their suggestions in the manifesto,” the South Delhi BJP MP said.

The press conference was conducted by Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

Bidhuri further informed that till now 6 small and big meetings of Sankalp Patra Committee have been held. Apart from this, direct personal communication has also been done with all sections of the society, he said.

The senior BJP leader further informed that “We had issued an email ID meridelhimerasankalpbjp@gmail.com and WhatsApp number 9958702025 to take suggestions from the public through which till yesterday we have received 3259 and 36742 suggestions respectively that is more than 40 thousand suggestions through social media.”

He said apart from this, mobile Sankalp Patra vans were sent to all 70 assembly constituencies.

“Through those vans also we have received 60754 suggestions till yesterday which are being listed. More than 40 meetings have been held with different sections and through the meetings we have received 3567 written suggestions. Along with this, we have also discussed the Sankalp Patra issues with 24 departments associated with our organisation Sangh Parivar. Thus, a total of 1,04,322 suggestions have been received so far, which is proof of a huge public participation,” Bidhuri said.