Opposition rile govt over Ratna Bhandra issue

The Opposition BJP and Congress, in separately held media conferences put the state government in the dock over the highly emotive ‘Ratna Bhandar’ ( treasure house)of Lord Jagannath temple Puri issue on Thursday questioning why it has not been opened and why the Commission of Inquiry report has not been made public.

Addressing the media BJP leader Pitambar Acharya said it is shocking that CM Naveen Patnaik, a devotee of Lord Jagannath, has not taken any step over five years to ascertain the safety and security of Ratna Bhandra.

Five years ago, a team of officials and experts of ASI had entered to inspect the Ratna Bhandra but the keys were missing. The BJP had raised questions and even lodged a police complaint but the police did not accept it.

When there was a hue and cry, the then district collector of Puri said a set of ‘duplicate keys’ were found in the record rooms.If the duplicate keys had been found , why was the Ratna Bhandar not opened for inspection, asked Acharya. The Act and rules governing the temple clearly state as to who handles the keys and that it is to be deposited in the government treasury, how come a duplicate key was found in the record room, he asked and if so what happened to the original set, he added.

The government instituted Justice Raghubir Das Commission which submitted its report. But the government is yet to furnish the report along with the action taken in the Assembly, said Acharya.

The BJP demands that the Commission report be made public and Ratna Bhandar be opened for inspection. According to the ASI, there is a need for repair of the treasure house, he pointed out. The BJP stated that the inventory of gold, silver, gems etc should be done. People of the state have a right to know, he added.

Congress leader Bijay Patnaik sarcastically said this is yet another glaring instance of the ‘transparency’ claimed by the government. Holding on to the Commission report is transparency, he chided.

The ruling BJD countered by accusing the BJP of trying to politicize a matter related to Lord Jagannath Temple. In doing so the BJP leaders forget that their own party leader Biswabhusan Harichandan was the law minister during the 2000 to 2009 period and even then the Ratna Bhandar was not opened.