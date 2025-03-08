Only Delhi has women CM and LoP, says LG Saxena on International Women’s Day

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday extended greetings, highlighting the fact that only Delhi enjoys the distinction of having women as the Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition (LoP).

“As we celebrate International Women’s Day, we stand united in accelerating action for gender equality,” Saxena said in a post on X.

“Delhi has recently achieved the singular distinction of having women as the Chief Minister as well as the Leader of Opposition. While this speaks wonders of our progressive journey, it also increases focus on gender issues,” the post added.

While addressing the Delhi Assembly on February 25, the LG reiterated the Delhi government’s promise to give Rs 2,500 to women every month.

He also highlighted the ‘Viksit Delhi’ manifesto as the guiding principle of the new government, which is committed to delivering a corruption-free administration.

LG Saxena said the government would follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘Sab ka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, aur Sabka Samman’.