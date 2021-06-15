Madhukar Rainbow chain of Children Hospitals announced on Monday that the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V will be rolled out at its Delhi branch for the mass immunisation starting June 20.

The hospital informed that it will receive the Sputnik V latest by June 19 so that it can start the immunisation drive from June 20.

“We will start administering Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V tentatively by 20 June to the eligible people. The appointment slots can be booked via the Cowin portal,” said Dinesh Vashist VP (North India) of Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital.

However, the Madhukar Rainbow group which hosts 14 speciality care for children will receive the Russian vaccine on Tuesday. Its allocation for the Delhi unit will be done later and latest by June 19, hospital sources informed The Statesman.

“Our group has 14 hospitals. Of them, 13 are based in Southern Indian states. The consignment will arrive at our Hyderabad facility first from Dr Reddy’s and will be allocated to further units. We expect our dispatch to arrive before June 20,” a senior official from Madhukar Rainbow Delhi said.

The children’s hospital will be the second private vaccination centre in Delhi where the Sputnik V will be rolled out for the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Earlier, Indraprastha Apollo had stated on Sunday that it will roll out vaccination the Russian made vaccine for the general population from June 20. Currently, the hospital is vaccinating its staff with the Sputnik V, whose 1,000 doses arrived at its facility on Sunday morning.