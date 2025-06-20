One killed, two injured in collision of buses in Shadipur

A 37-year-old man lost his life while two others were severely injured when a bus rammed into another bus at West Delhi’s Shadipur Depot, officials mentioned on Friday.

The pedestrian who died in the accident was identified as Saurabh. He succumbed to the injuries he sustained at RLKC Hospital.

Meanwhile, the two injured persons are undergoing medical treatment.

“We received the information about the accident on Thursday. We were told that two buses had collided in the Shadipur bus depot area,” a senior officer mentioned.

With the details, a case was registered at the Ranjit Nagar police station, and an investigation was taken up by the police officers.

A team of cops, which was dispatched to the location, found that the driver of the bus driving rashly hit a parked bus at the depot, which then struck three pedestrians, inflicting fatal injuries on one of them.

Furthermore, as a part of the investigation, the CCTV camera in the vicinity of the crime scene was scanned to determine the identification of the accused.

Eventually, the police team got their hands on the offending driver, Devender, 56, a resident of Tikri Kalan, in this case.

The inquiry into the incident is ongoing, the senior officer stated.