Minor factory fire in West Delhi; no injuries reported

A fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon in a factory in the Timber Market area of Kirti Nagar, West Delhi, fire officials said.

They added that no injuries were reported in the incident; however, articles stored inside were gutted by the fire.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a fire-related call was received at around 12:20 pm from the Kirti Nagar area.

Based on the call, a total of ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, they added.

The fire department said that a search operation was carried out after the blaze was extinguished, and no casualties were reported.

However, items stored on the first and second floors of the three-storey building were destroyed by the fire.

In another incident, a car caught fire outside Vayu Bhavan in the Rafi Marg area, prompting authorities to rush a fire tender to the spot, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

A call regarding the car fire was received at 1:26 pm, the official said, adding that no casualties were reported.

“Upon receiving the call, we rushed one fire tender to the spot. As of now, there are no reports of casualties,” he added.

