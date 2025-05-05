One helpline for depts like NDMC, MCD, PWD for people’s ease in view of monsoons: Verma

In a major step to make things easier for the citizens of the national capital, enhancing their convenience ahead of monsoons, the Delhi government is set to introduce a unified helpline number — through which complaints related to all the civic agencies including NDMC, MCD, DDA, PWD, Delhi Jal Board, and Flood departments — can be registered in a hassle-free manner.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma informed about this useful initiative, which is aimed at ironing out hassles faced by people in case of any situation, and so they don’t have to be clueless while wanting to register their complaint or seek help when they face any issue related to waterlogging and other problems.

Advertisement

He said that the city now has a triple-engine government, and there is good coordination among different departments, with things now moving smoothly without blame games.

Advertisement

Verma mentioned that a few days ago, when there was an unseasonal record rain in the city, it was witnessed that every department has its control centre, and then there was this idea to integrate the command centre so that people don’t face any hassle while registering their grievance.

He said that the NDMC has an advanced state of the art command centre, and now the government is working to link all the departments like MCD, DDA, DJB and others with the same so that a person can simply call on one number from any place in the city, and accordingly the unified command centre and helpline can re-direct his or her complaint to the department concerned without any hassle for the complainant.

Verma emphasised that this step is being taken especially ahead of monsoons so that whenever people face any issue like waterlogging or a broken road, they can simply call one number instead of figuring out the department officials concerned and other such things.

Verma, sharing his observation said many a times people are not aware whether a road is under which department’s jurisdiction and then they keep looking for contacts or numbers for approaching a department or an official regarding a problem, and he added that this is the reason a unified helpline is going to be convenient for registering complaint.

Verma on Monday paid a visit to the NDMC Control and Command Centre here at the civic body’s main office, where he also shared information about this initiative.

The minister pointed out that the setup is being arranged specifically keeping in mind the upcoming monsoon season, and whether it is waterlogging, broken roads, choked drains or overflowing sewers, citizens will no longer have to run from one department to another for redressal.

He also shared that a joint meeting of all departments concerned will be held within the coming two or three days, where the operational structure of the unified command and control centre will be finalised, including deployment of departmental representatives, accountability systems, and technical integration.

Verma stated that CCTV cameras will soon be installed across all the areas prone to waterlogging, especially where no surveillance infrastructure currently exists, and the same will ensure real-time monitoring, while also aid prompt action for resolution.

He added that during the monsoon, the centre will operate 24×7, ensuring real-time tracking and resolution of every complaint, and monitoring officers from each department will be stationed at the centre to work in coordination.

Every complaint will be logged in a central system, monitored, and linked to a responsible officer through the new system, he added.

The minister also shared that the existing pumping stations across the city are being upgraded and will be automated in a bid to tackle waterlogging more efficiently, as this will accelerate water drainage and provide technical support to field teams at all levels.