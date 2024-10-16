One held for murder of partner in Kalindi Kunj

Three days after the body of a 30-year old woman, drenched in blood with her throat slit, was found in Kalindi Kunj area of South East Delhi, the police have arrested her alleged lover for the murder from Nuh in Haryana.

The accused, Toffique, was out on bail in a murder case when he killed the lady.

According to the police, Toffique was having an extramarital affair with the deceased lady and had killed her husband in 2019. He had earlier tried to kill a neighbor of the lady.

The cops had received information about the murder from the deceased’s daughter, who informed that her mother was killed by Toffique.

Based on this information, a trap was laid near village Parli, Nuh, Haryana and was arrested from there.

During the interrogation, Toffique disclosed that he wanted to settle with the deceased at her house, but she was not ready for the same. On September12, he sneaked into the house of the deceased and stayed on the first floor overnight.

Next morning, when the lady went to the first floor, they both had a heated argument over his stay at her house and he slit her throat.

He further disclosed that he had gone to Nuh to arrange a country-made pistol to kill the neighbor, who had lodged an attempt to murder complaint against him.

The police disclosed that Toffique was previously involved in four cases and was working in some private company at Palwal in Haryana.