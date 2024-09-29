One dead, three injured in explosion while welding tanker

A man died while three others were injured due to an explosion in an empty oil tanker while they were carrying welding work in South-West Delhi’s Dwarka, Police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Bharthal village, Sector 25 in the wee hours of Sunday.

The explosion took place when the four workers, Rakesh, Faiyaz, Sameer and Maya Ram were carrying out welding work in the tanker which had contained flammable substances.

The police said that the tanker was empty and the reason for the explosion is not known. They added that Maya Ram died in the incident while the other three are undergoing treatment and are out of danger.

A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is undergoing, the cops said.