One dead as a speeding car runs over people sleeping on footpath

A 40-year-old man died while another was injured after a speeding car ran over two people sleeping on a footpath and rammed into the divider on Pusta road in east Delhi, the police said here on Thursday.

The driver identified as Rahul was arrested from the spot, it added.

The incident occurred on Pusta Road, in Gandhi Nagar during the wee hours.

According to the police, they received a PCR call about the incident and when the team reached the spot, they found a car rammed into the divider.

Further, two people, Sonu, and Mohammad Islam, both working as labourers were found injured and were later shifted to a hospital.

While Sonu had died, the other injured was being treated in the hospital, stated the police.

A case under section 281(rash driving), 125(a) (endangering the life of others due to negligence) was registered against the driver.

Meanwhile, in another incident on Geeta Colony Flyover, five students were injured after their car collided with the railing.

According to police, Ashwani Mishra, a first-year student at Delhi University’s Dyal Singh College, had rented a car for a night to celebrate his birthday.

Mishra and his friends Ashwani, Ujjwal, Keshav, and Krishna were returning after celebrating his birthday at a pub in Gurugram when the incident took place.

The police said Mishra, who was driving the car, got distracted while changing the song being played on his mobile phone and lost control of the vehicle. The car then collided with the railing.

Prima facie it appears that the car was being driven at a higher speed, it added.

The injured were shifted to hospital and two of them are in critical condition, said cops.