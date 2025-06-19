Car overturns in MP’s Rajgarh; Two women, two kids dead

Two women and two kids, all relatives, were killed and three other relatives were injured when their car hit a divider and overturned in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

According to the police, about a dozen relatives were travelling in two cars, and going to Surat in Gujarat after attending a wedding and paying obeisance at the Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. All persons belonged to Gonda in UP, and the elders are currently working in Surat.

When the two cars were travelling through Pachore in the Rajgarh district, the driver of an XUV500 vehicle dozed off. He lost control of the vehicle, and it hit a divider and overturned.

There were seven persons in the vehicle. Among them, Anmol Dubey (16), and Priyanshu Pandey (11) died on the spot. Premila Pandey (55) and Devi Tiwari (45) succumbed to injuries during treatment after they were admitted to the Shajapur district hospital.

Pushtam Dubey, Anshika Dubey, and Bholenath Dubey were injured and admitted to a hospital in Pachore for treatment.

The survivors told the police that Bholenath Dubey was driving the car that overturned.