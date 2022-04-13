One dead, 6 injured after speeding car hits multiple vehicles in Noida

A 32-year-old man was crushed to death while six others, including a 3-year-old child, sustained injuries after a rashly driven car struck two vehicles in Uttar Pardesh’s Greater Noida, an official said on Wednesday.

Himanshu was recognised as the deceased, and his wife Priya (30) and kid Krishna (3) are currently being treated at Safdarjung Hospital. Harsh Makkar (40), his wife Seema (35), an ice cream vendor Ranjeet Sarkar (32) and a pedestrian Varun Kashyap were among the others hurt (35).

According to the official, the accident occurred around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday at Parthala Market, behind Amrapali Platinum.

“The accused cab driver, Rajnikanth, was rashly driving an Ertiga car, which went out of control and first hit Harsh and Seema who were in a Santro car,” Station House Officer, Sector 113 police station told IANS.

He claimed that after colliding with the Santro car, the accused driver subsequently collided with a motorcycle, which was carrying three people: Himanshu, Priya, and their 3-year-old son Krishna. “Himanshu has died as a result of his injuries, while his wife Seema’s condition is still considered critical,” the officer stated.

The suspected car not only hit two vehicles, but also two people: ice cream vendor Ranjeet and pedestrian Varun. “They, too, have been injured and are awaiting care,” the spokesman added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh said that the accused driver has been arrested and the car has been seized. “Whether he was in an inebriated state at the time of incident will be confirmed when his medical report comes out,” he said.

