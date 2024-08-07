Once a financial advisor, MBA grad lands in jail in extortion case

The Crime Branch unit of the Delhi Police successfully cracked an extortion case with the arrest of the accused, Mithlesh Kumar Jha, a resident Dwarka, Delhi.

The case was filed based on a complaint by one, Sunil Kumar, who reported that he was being threatened by Soni Sarkari on behalf of a notorious gang with a demand to vacate a plot he had purchased in Nihal Vihar from Mithlesh Kumar Jha.

The disputed plot, measuring 1600 square yards, is valued at approximately Rs 6 crore.

The cops revealed that the arrested man started his career in the 1980s as a financial advisor and insurance agent. Later, he ventured into property dealing business and faced economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This led him to engage in deceptive practices, resulting in multiple legal cases registered against him, added cops.

Acting on a tipoff about Mithlesh Kumar Jha, who has been evading arrest in a non-bailable warrant (NBW) case and proceedings under Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code were already initiated against him, a trap was laid near Sector 10, Dwarka and apprehended him.

During interrogation, Jha revealed to the cops that he faced severe financial difficulties since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. To overcome these challenges, he resorted to fraudulent activities.

He confessed to his involvement in 12 cases under the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act in various courts in Delhi and Gurgaon.