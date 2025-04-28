Offended by owner’s remark, man resorts to firing at restaurant, held

Offended by the remarks of a restaurant owner in the Preet Vihar area of East Delhi, a man fired a round outside the eatery. He was later arrested by the police, it said on Monday.

According to the cops, at around 10:30 pm on Sunday, the owner of the restaurant, Sachin, approached the police with a complaint of firing in the air outside his eatery.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Preet Vihar police station under the Arms Act among other sections of BNS and investigation into the matter was initiated, an official said.

Soon the offender, Affak, a resident of Etah, UP was apprehended with the help of CCTV footage.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that 3-5 days prior to the firing, during a squabble at the restaurant with the staff, he and his friends were assaulted and humiliated by the owner and his friend, Sahil.

To avenge the humiliation, he returned to the restaurant the very next day and fired gunshots and fled.

The police stated that they are making efforts to nab his friend too.