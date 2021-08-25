Odisha: Tribal man jumps into wife’s funeral pyre, dies

A 65-year-old tribal man, deeply traumatized over the death of his spouse, committed suicide by jumping into the burning pyre of the deceased at Sialjodi village in Golamunda block of Kalahandi district, police said on Wednesday.

The tragic incident that occurred on Tuesday has left the residents of the far-flung remote village, predominantly inhabited by tribal settlers, shell-shocked.

Nilamani Sabar who ended his life by jumping into the burning pyre was an elected ward member of the village, an official of Golmunda police station said.

Raibari Sabar, the wife of Nilamani, had died of cardiac arrest. Her last rites were performed at the village cremation ground yesterday evening in the presence of her husband, four sons and other villagers.

The incident took place when family members had gone to take a bath in the nearby pond as part of a funeral ritual. Nilamani, distressed over his wife’s death, later took the extreme step.

The bereaved family members hearing the scream rushed to rescue Nilamani from the blazing pyre. But it was too late. By the time they could douse the burning pyre, Nilamani had succumbed to burn injuries, police said, adding that an unnatural death case under 304-B of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this connection.