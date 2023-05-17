Odisha Investors’ Meet at Bengaluru today

Odisha government will host an Odisha Investors’ Meet in Bengaluru on 17and 18 May with a special focus on the Textiles, Apparel & Technical Textiles Sector.

A delegation led by chief secretary Pradip Jena, principal secretary industries department Hemant Sharma, Principal secretary handloom, textiles and handicrafts department Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee and other senior officers will attend the meet.

The Odisha Investors’ Meet will be held in Hotel Taj West End, Bengaluru where the Government of Odisha will host prospective investors from Karnataka and nearby states. The Government has recently come out with the Odisha Industrial Policy Resolution 2022 and the Odisha Apparel &Technical Textiles Policy2022 which provides unmatched incentives and best-in-class facilitation for investors.

The state will showcase the opportunities for investment to make Odisha a Textile and Apparel hub.

G2B meetings with prospective investors will be held.