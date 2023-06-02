Odisha committed to bring in more job-intensive industries: CM

The Odisha government is committed to bring in more industries in highly job-intensive sectors like Textiles, Food Processing, Hospitality with emphasis on bringing regional parity in industrial development, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Friday.

Highlighting the efforts made by the government in developing the Biju Expressway and Biju Economic Corridor, Naveen Patnaik asked the Industries Department and Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) to further augment the industrial infrastructure in the state so as to make them world-class as well as develop more MSME Clusters and Parks to promote the growth of the MSME sector in the state.

He instructed the officials in Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) to further reduce the turnaround time for applications and pushed for faster grounding of projects.

“With 5T framework, technology has become a key to Government service delivery. I would urge all the departments to further leverage technology and the 5T framework to bring about tangible transformation in the lives of people”, Patnaik said.

“Odisha is one of the fastest growing states in the country and has been ranked 2nd in attracting investment. The focus on the trifecta of Policy, Infrastructure-Development, and Skilling has made Odisha a destination of choice for investors and we hope to soon see the state become the fulcrum of industrial activities in the Bay of Bengal region,” Pratap Keshari Deb, Minister, Industries, MSME, and Energy said.

Odisha has witnessed a remarkable transformation in its industrial landscape over the past two decades. With a strategic focus on attracting investments, creating an enabling environment, and fostering sustainable development, Odisha has emerged as a preferred destination for industries across sectors. Hemant Sharma, Secretary Industries said.

The manufacturing sector in Odisha has shown consistent growth, contributing significantly to the state’s economy. The sector has witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.98% between 2002-03 and 2021-22, he said.

The state government’s emphasis on promoting sectors like Metal, Metal Downstream and Ancillary, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Textiles and Apparel, IT/ITeS and ESDM, Food Processing, Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia, etc. have attracted major industrial players to Odisha. The state has successfully attracted substantial investments across various sectors, leading to a significant boost in industrial growth.

This surge in investment has been driven by the establishment of world-class industrial infrastructure, such as industrial parks, special economic zones (SEZs), and dedicated industrial corridors. These initiatives have not only attracted large-scale industries but have also encouraged the growth of MSMEs, thus fostering a diverse and inclusive industrial ecosystem, Sharma added.