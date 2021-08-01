Odisha: Bhubaneswar inches close to COVID-19 vaccine saturation

The cumulative COVID19 vaccine doses administered in Bhubaneswar, State’s capital city and the largest urban conglomerate, have surpassed 18 lakh doses, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) claimed on Saturday.

The municipal corporation had earlier set the target to administer 18 lakh doses by July. And the target was achieved on 30 July. Total doses of vaccine administered reached 18,35,903 on 30 July in a step towards cent per cent vaccine coverage in the city, said BMC officials.

While 10,59,753 people have received their first jab, 7,76,150 of them have already been administered both doses in the city. Cumulatively, the vaccine doses administered have crossed 18 lakh, they said.

3.25 lakh people above 45 years of age were targeted to be vaccinated while 5.17 lakh were in the 18-44 age group. As per the 2011 census, 18 lakh doses were targeted and the milestone of 100% vaccination has been achieved theoretically.

However, more doses will be administered to vaccine-eligible people as residents living on the periphery of the city including Cuttack are turning up at the vaccination centres to receive Covaxin jabs. Covaxin is being administered in Bhubaneswar while Covishield is being inoculated in the rest of the State. Of late, the Berhampur Municipal Corporation area has been included for the Covaxin vaccination, they added.