Odisha adds 649 fresh COVID-19 cases, six fatalities

Odisha’s daily detection of new COVID-19 cases dropped below 700 for the second day in a row as 649 more people including 103 children tested positive for the infection on Sunday, taking the state’s caseload to 10,16,362.

Six fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 8,098 while the test positivity rate (TPR) of the samples clinically tested in the last 24 hours stood at 1.07%. Of the new patients, 103 are children and adolescents. The infection rate amongst the younger population continues to hover around 14% to 21% in the past one week, according to the State’s COVID dashboard portal.

Of the fresh positive cases, 235 are from Khurda district, which comprises state capital Bhubaneswar, 84 from Cuttack, Balasore (37) and Jagatsinghpur (37 each).

These four coastal districts reported 60% of new infections reported in the last 24 hours with Khordha alone accounting for more than 36% of fresh cases.

The Khordha district continues to be in the red zone with 2,736 active cases while the remaining 29 districts are now in the green zone, accounting for fewer than 1,000 cases.

Odisha currently has 6,957 active cases, while as many as 10,01,254 patients, including 704 on Saturday, recovered from the highly infectious disease. The positivity rate in the state stands at 5.4 per cent.

Over 1.87 crore samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 63,817 on Saturday.

A total of 22,415 persons have tested positive for COVID­19 in the past 27 days while 3,310 persons in 0­-18 years have been found to be infected during the period. Infection among children accounts for 14.76 %. Around 1.35 crore children and adolescents need to be vaccinated in the State, according to official sources.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.51% while active cases account for 0.68% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.06% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.83% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.09% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.