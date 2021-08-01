Odisha adds 1,437 fresh COVID-19 cases, 64 fatalities: TPR drops below 2%

Odisha on Sunday registered 1,437 fresh COVID-19 cases at 1.92% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) raising the tally to 9,78,705, while the death count mounted to 5,966 with 64 more fatalities, according to the State government’s COVID dashboard portal updated at 8.33 am.

The coastal state now has 15,858 active cases and 9,56,828 patients have recovered from the disease, including 1,899 in the last 24 hours.

Of the 74,735 samples tested in the last 24 hours, positive samples dropped to 1.92%. While 832 fresh cases are from quarantine centres, the remaining 605 are local contacts.

The Khordha district reported the maximum 409 fresh infections, followed by Cuttack (190) and Jagatsinghpur (146).

Currently Khordha is the only district in the State which has been tagged in COVID Red Zone category with 4,556 active cases while the remaining 29 districts come under either yellow or green zone.

Of the fresh fatalities, 8 are from Bhadrak, Khordha and Cuttack followed by 7 each from Puri and Sundargarh, 4 from Kendrapara, 3 each from Dhenkanal and Nayagarh, 2 each from Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Mayurbhanj and one each from Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts.

The details of past deaths for which an audit process has been done and the cause of fatality was confirmed as COVID-19, the health authorities said while clarifying on the rising death toll.

Over 53% of the total death toll has been recorded in the State in the past 62 days, thus indicating towards the disturbing fact the doubling of the cumulative fatalities. As many as 3,212 Covid patients have succumbed to infection since 31 May at a daily average of over 51 deaths while cumulative death toll currently stood at 5,966. The surge in deaths had begun to emerge after the launch of the district-level audit for death recount.

Odisha has so far conducted over 1.60 crore sample tests, including 74,735 in the past 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate stands at 1.92 percent while the cumulative positivity of the samples tested stood at 6.1%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 97.76% while active cases account for 1.62% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.09% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 3.92% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.11% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.41% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.