NSUI’s march in Delhi to demand Adani’s arrest

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress on Thursday took out a march from its headquarters to Shastri Bhawan here demanding immediate arrest of business tycoon Gautam Adani over allegations of corruption and misuse of power. This came after Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi in a press conference at the party headquarters called for the arrest of the business tycoon following his indictment by the United States in a massive bribery case.

Speaking to the media during the march, Varun Choudhary NSUI national president stated “Students and youths in our country are grappling with critical issues like lack of scholarships, no relief on education loans, and unemployment. Yet, this government continues to prioritize the interests of Gautam Adani, allowing him to misuse power without accountability”.

“We demand the immediate arrest of Gautam Adani for his corrupt practices and if the government fails to act, NSUI will take this fight to every corner of the country”, Choudhary added. The NSUI leader emphasized on the need for transparency and accountability in governance, warning that the youth of the nation would no longer tolerate corruption and favoritism.

Advertisement

There was heavy barricading near the Shastri Bhawan and police as well as CAPFs deployed to stop the protestors from marching further.