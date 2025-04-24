Now, ‘Jal Doots’ to serve drinking water at bus shelters under Heat Action Plan

In a key meeting on Thursday, Delhi Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh reviewed the ‘Delhi Heat Action Plan 2025’ for the public transport system that outlines several proactive measures to protect passengers from the rising summer temperatures.

Singh said, “One of the major initiatives under this plan is the deployment of ‘Jal Doots’ at Bus Queue Shelters (BQS) across Delhi. These trained personnel will provide clean drinking water to passengers waiting for buses, helping to alleviate the effects of extreme heat.”

The minister stressed that with the onset of the summer season, it is important to ensure passengers have access to clean drinking water at bus depots and bus queue shelters. He asserted that the ‘Jal Doots’ would serve as a vital link in delivering this support to the passengers.

In the meeting, senior officials from the Transport Department, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), and the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd. (DIMTS) were present.

To address more challenges posed by extreme weather, the DTC will install RO Digital Water Coolers at its depots and terminals, and as part of the same initiative, in the first phase, 10 major depots have been identified for these installations.

Speaking about the move, Singh remarked that by installing RO systems at the depots, the department is taking a concrete step to prioritize the well-being of the hardworking staff and daily commuters. “This initiative underscores our commitment to building a humane and responsive public transport system,” he added.

Additionally, in a unique and sustainable initiative, the minister informed that defunct DTC buses are set to be repurposed into food kiosks. These kiosks will initially be launched at three major terminals including Anand Vihar ISBT, Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, and Kashmere Gate ISBT.

Each outlet will include basic amenities like drinking water, cleanliness and hygiene standards.