Notorious gangster Romil Vohra, wanted in multiple cases, killed in encounter

A wanted criminal, Romil Vohra, was killed in an encounter with a team of the Delhi Police Special Cell near the Haryana-Delhi border on Tuesday. Two police personnel sustained injuries during the brief exchange of fire.

Vohra, an active shooter associated with the Kala Rana-Noni Rana Gang, was wanted in multiple criminal cases, including a recent murder of liquor baron Shantanu in Haryana’s Yamunanagar District.

The police had been tracking his movement since the Yamunanagar murder that happened on June 14.

Recounting the encounter, Pramod Kushwaha, Additional Commissioner of Police Special Cell said, “We received an intel regarding the whereabouts of Vohra, a wanted criminal in Delhi and Haryana, from Haryana STF last night.”

“This morning, the Counter-Intelligence Unit of Delhi Police Special Cell and Haryana STF put a joint check post at the Delhi-Haryana border near Dera Mandi. At the joint check post, when he was offered to surrender, he fired at the police, in which two police personnel were injured, and Romil Vohra also received a bullet injury,” the senior officer added.

Kushwaha further said, “Romil succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. He worked for Noni Rana, who runs a syndicate that threatens businessmen in Haryana. He was wanted in a Yamunagar murder case.”

A resident of Yamuna Nagar, the deceased criminal was a known shooter of the Kala Rana-Noni Rana gang. Kala Rana, whose real name is Virender Pratap, was a gangster accused in at least four dozen criminal cases. He was extradited to India and arrested in 2022. His brother, Noni Rana, is a fugitive operating the gang from abroad. As a member of the gang, Vohra was involved in multiple violent crimes, including murder and extortion.

In June, Vohra made headlines for his alleged involvement in the murder of a businessman in Haryana’s Kurukshetra. The victim, identified as Shantanu, ran liquor businesses in 12 districts of Haryana. He had briefly stopped his car near Meena Market when two assailants caught him and opened fire.

He was wanted in multiple cases, including a case under the Arms Act in Delhi. The Haryana Police had announced a Rs 3.10 lakh reward for information leading to Vohra’s arrest.

Vohra was also allegedly involved in the killing of liquor traders Pankaj Malik, Virender Rana, and Arjun Rana outside a gym at Kheri Lakha Singh Village on December 26 last year. At the time, it was assumed to be a fallout of a liquor dispute between Virender and Arjun. But the involvement of the Kala Rana gangs was also being probed.