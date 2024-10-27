Not a single jhuggi will be demolished, Sisodia assures residents of Gandhi Nagar slums

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said on Sunday condemned the DDA for issuing eviction notices to the residents of the slums of Gandhi Nagar with a 15-day ultimatum to vacate their premises.

After meeting the hapless families in Gandhi Nagar, Sisodia alleged that it was a plan of the BJP to evict those living in the locality for almost nine decades. He called it unwarranted.

The AAP leader was accompanied by AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak and several other party leaders to the slums to meet the victims.

According to Sisodia, these jhuggis have been home to families for two generations while three have been living here together.

He said now that Arvind Kejriwal is back he has dedicated himself to fight for the cause of the poor and assured the residents that not a single jhuggi is lost.