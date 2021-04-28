The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) has given consent to the Delhi government to develop a Covid care facility at the corporation-run Ramleela Maidan amid the tsunami of Covid-19 which raging in the national capital currently.

The mayor of the civic body, Jai Prakash informed that North DMC has provided the Ramleela Maidan to Delhi Govt for developing a Covid hospital there. A written consent to the proposal has already been sent to Delhi Govt in this regard.

“North DMC would extend all possible help if required by the Delhi government. We are making all-out efforts to help citizens of Delhi in the treatment of Covid 19. Hindu Rao hospital and Rajan Babu TB Hospital is already converted into dedicated Covid treatment facilities while a third facility, Balak Ram Hospital is also being developed for the purpose,” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Ramleela Maidan on Tuesday for inspection. He said that a 500-bedded ICU facility will come up at the place. Meanwhile, the main Ramleela Maidan situated in front of the LNJP will also turn into another 500-bedded ICU facility. It will be attached to LNJP whereas the former will be taken care of by the GTB hospital.

Besides, 200 ICU beds will be added to Radha Swami Satsang Beas Covid Care Centre, Kejriwal said.

“The current wave is extremely dangerous and contagious and the hospitals are overloaded, to combat the load, 1200 beds will be added in Delhi by May 10 and Ramleela Maidan is also being converted into an ICU bed centre,” he added.