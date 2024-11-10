North East Festival to kick off on November 15 in Delhi

The 12th edition of the North East Festival that showcases the region’s rich culture, tantalising cuisine, and artistic prowess will kick off in the national capital from November 15.

The three-day festival showcasing will be organised at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium near India Gate. This annual celebration, since its inception in 2013, has played a pivotal role in boosting tourism in the North Eastern states.

Over the past decade, the festival has grown into a significant platform for the promotion of North Eastern culture in the nation’s capital. Organised by Socio-Cultural Trust Trend MMS, with the support of the Union Ministry of DoNER, Delhi Police, and various Central and several state governments, the event has fostered a better understanding of the region.

Advertisement

Talking about the event, Shyamkanu Mahanta, chief organiser of the festival said, “The North East Festival has grown beyond its original concept. What began as a cultural showcase has evolved into a platform for unity, mutual appreciation, and shared experiences and a tourism festival. It has become Delhi’s major tourism festival.”

He said this festival is about more than a visual spectacle as it’s a celebration of heritage, talent, and the innovative spirit that defines the Northeast.

The chief organiser informed that this year’s edition will present a diverse mix of events and experiences capturing the region’s cultural, artistic, and entrepreneurial energy. “Visitors can explore a vast exhibition featuring large no of MSME stalls, each spotlighting unique products from Northeastern communities. From agricultural produce to traditional handlooms and crafts, this exhibition highlights the region’s resourcefulness, allowing attendees to engage directly with local artisans,” he added.

He further said that the festival also serves as a platform for business and tourism engagement.

During the festival, those who have made significant contributions in fields such as sports, entrepreneurship, and the arts will be honoured. This year’s awards ceremony will pay tribute to the talent and dedication of Northeastern achievers, showcasing the pride and resilience of the region and inspiring future generations.