Greater Noida man arrested for sexually abusing female dog

A 28-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a female dog and then throwing her from the third floor of his residence. According to reports, the incident took place on Wednesday mid night and a neighbour is the eyewitness in the case.

The neighbour noticed the accused committing the crime with his dog in the balcony of his Greater Noida residence and raised the alarm in the society.

As more neighbours joined, the man threw the female dog from the balcony of his third-floor residence. According to police, the dog sustained serious injuries in the incident.

The police have arrested the accused after an FIR was lodged against him. Upon initial interrogation, the man revealed that he committed the act under the influence of a toxic substance.

“In the said case, Beta 2 police station has registered a case and arrested the accused and is taking further necessary legal action,” the police said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

The police has booked him under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal). He has also been charged under the The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Under 377, a person who indulges in carnal intercourse against the order of the nature with any man, women and animal shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years. The offender shall also be liable to pay a fine as deemed fit by the court.