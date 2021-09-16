Noida authority launches app for pet owners

On Wednesday Noida authority has launched an app for pet owners. They can now register their dogs and cats with the Noida Authority.

According to officials, the authority has launched its mobile application on Wednesday through which registrations will be done. A fee of Rs 1,000 will have to be paid to the authority.

The pet owner will have to click two photographs of the animal and a selfie with the pet to update it in the authority’s records. Photographs of the vaccination certificates and vaccination booklets will also have to be uploaded.

While authority will provide over 150 different breeds to enable the registration of dogs, the app has listed close to 100 breeds of cats as well.

In July the authority had started work on developing the app. It will be for the first time that some numbers and estimates on the pet population will be made available.

For now, only registration of dogs and cats would be done. Other animals would be included later.