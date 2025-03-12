Noida authority introduces stricter penalties for traffic law violators

In order to curb reckless driving and improve road safety, Noida authorities have introduced stricter penalties effective from the start of this month.

One of the most severe penalties targets drunken driving as first-time offenders will face a steep fine of Rs 10,000 along with the possibility of six months in jail and repeat violations will attract a fine of Rs 15,000 and up to two years behind bars.

Advertisement

Driving without valid insurance is another costly mistake under the new rules as offenders will be fined Rs 2,000, with an additional possibility of a three-month jail term and community service and the repeated offenders will have to pay Rs 4,000.

Advertisement

For those who engage in dangerous driving or illegal street racing, the new penalty stands at Rs 5,000 and obstructing emergency vehicles such as ambulances will result in a hefty Rs 10,000 fine.

Overloading vehicles will now carry a significantly higher fine of Rs 20,000, up from the previous Rs 2,000.

If a minor is caught violating traffic rules, they will face a penalty of Rs 25,000, along with a three-year jail term. The vehicle’s registration will also be canceled for a year, and the offender will be ineligible to apply for a driving license until they turn 25.

Common traffic infractions such as not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone while driving, or driving without a valid license will each result in a Rs 5,000 fine.

With implementation of these fines, authorities in Noida hope for a reduction in the incidents of rash driving and fatal accidents.