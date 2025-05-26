No slum will be demolished, says Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday clarified that no slum in the national capital will be demolished. Instead, her government is working towards providing better facilities for slum residents.

“The Delhi government is consistently working to ensure that residents receive improved amenities, water reaches every household, and the environment, including the Yamuna river, is cleaned,” she said.

The Chief Minister made this statement during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the installation of sewer lines in the Haiderpur slum area under the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency. She also criticized the opposition for targeting her government over the alleged demolition of slums.

“Some people are shocked by the pace at which this government is functioning, even though it hasn’t completed 100 days yet. These individuals are circulating demolition lists on social media as part of a conspiracy, trying to spread the false narrative that slums are being demolished in Delhi,” she stated.

Gupta mentioned that the government has allocated ₹700 crore in the Budget for the development of civic infrastructure in slum areas and remains committed to providing permanent housing for slum dwellers.

Taking a dig at the previous administration, she alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government failed to provide basic civic amenities.

“Those who are conspiring should know that this government will not stop. Water for every household, better facilities, strong roads, a cleaner environment, and a clean Yamuna—these are our goals, and we are working tirelessly to achieve them,” she asserted.