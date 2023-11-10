No odd-even in Delhi for now, says Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai

The implementation of the odd-even system on the roads of Delhi has been put on hold. Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said this on Friday. This came shortly after the Supreme Court left the decision regarding the implementation of rules to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government.

“Due to the rainfall last night, the AQI which was 450+ has now reached around 300. In view of this, the decision to implement the odd-even rule has been postponed. The situation would be analysed again after Diwali,” Rai said while talking to the media personnel.

In an effort to slow down the growing air pollution, the odd-even regulation, which permits private vehicles to be driven only on alternating days based on the final digit of their license plate, was set to go into effect from November 13 to November 20. Vehicles registered under this method may only be driven on even days if their license plate number ends in an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8), and on odd dates if it ends in an odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7, 9).

After sporadic rain throughout the night, a dense layer of poisonous, stifling smog that has engulfed the nation’s capital for more than ten days was lifted on Friday. Delhi’s air quality at 1 pm was rated 314 in the “very poor” category by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The severe level was reached by the AQI on Thursday night, which was reported at 460.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) states that more improvement in air quality is anticipated because of wind speeds that promote the dispersion of pollutants.

In the nation’s capital, tough regulations required under the Graded Response Action strategy (GRAP), the last phase of the Center’s air pollution management strategy for Delhi-NCR, have also been put into effect.

Following a dip in the city’s air quality to “severe plus” (AQI above 450) levels, the limitations under stage IV of the GRAP went into force on Sunday. These included a ban on all types of construction activities and the entrance of trucks that emit pollution into Delhi.

The GRAP categorises actions into four stages: Poor (AQI 201-300); Very Poor (AQI 301-400); Severe (AQI 401-450); and Severe Plus (AQI over 450).

Unfavourable weather patterns, car emissions, burning paddy straw, firecrackers, and other local sources of pollution all contribute to dangerously high wintertime air quality levels in Delhi-NCR.

A research conducted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) indicates that the period from November 1 to November 15, when the number of stubble-burning occurrences in Punjab and Haryana increases, is when pollution in the city peaks.