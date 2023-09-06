“No negligence would be tolerated”: Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to medical staff attending G20 delegates

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday held a key meeting with doctors, paramedical officers and healthcare workers deployed to take care of the health of foreign guests during the G20 summit.

Bharadwaj warned them of strict action in case of any negligence or misconduct.

“Once again, a significant responsibility has fallen on the shoulders of Delhi’s Health Department. It is our collective responsibility to ensure the well-being of the foreign delegates attending the G20 Summit,” the minister Bharadwaj was quoted as saying in the statement.

Minister Bharadwaj stated that this isn’t just about the healthcare system; it’s a matter of our country’s reputation.

“Any form of misconduct will not be tolerated, and it will be dealt with severely,” he said.

Addressing the doctors, the minister said that since the G20 summit is being held in Delhi, the government’s responsibility is even greater compared to other governments.

During the meeting, Bharadwaj advised all the doctors and healthcare workers to work diligently and fulfil their responsibilities with dedication.

The meeting saw the participation of over 150 doctors including senior resident anaesthesia specialists.

The Secretary of Health, Director General of Health Services, and on special duty (OSD) Health were also present at the meeting.

Minister Bharadwaj explained that everyone will be required to work in shifts to ensure the proper care of the incoming foreign delegates. He emphasized the importance of working diligently in their respective shifts to ensure the well-being of both the staff and the health of the foreign guests, the statement added.

The statement informed that the queries raised during the meeting were addressed by Minister Bharadwaj who impressed upon the healthcare workers to show the same dedication and passion as during the COVID-19 pandemic

“He stated that we cannot tolerate any negligence in healthcare arrangements, warning of a strict action against those found negligent,” the statement added.