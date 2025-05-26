‘No need to panic’: CM & health minister assure Delhiites on COVID-19 pandemic

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday that the government was monitoring the Covid situation and the number of cases, while assuring that the city’s hospitals have facilities and are well equipped.

Gupta, while speaking to reporters, said the government had also issued an advisory to the hospitals and the concerned department is taking care and monitoring the situation.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has also urged people not to panic, informing that so far, the patients who have been diagnosed with Covid, complained of cough, cold, and suggested that there is no need to be scared.

He said the government had issued an advisory to the hospitals as a precautionary measure so that they can be prepared, while he said that currently the assessment of the variant so far implies that there is no need to be scared.

Singh re-assured that in case the numbers rise, the city’s health system is prepared to handle the situation.

Meanwhile, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data on Monday, Delhi’s active case load of COVID-19 is reported to be 104.

The active case count of the country has reached 1010 on Monday, as per the Health Ministry.

Last week, the Delhi government had issued a precautionary advisory for Covid-19, directing hospitals to ensure necessary arrangements and routine surveillance. The government had asked the hospitals to remain prepared in terms of ensuring availability of beds, oxygen and required medication.

As for the active cases, Kerala currently has 430 active cases, which is the highest, and then it is Maharashtra, with an active case load of 210.