No money trail established against AAP leaders in liquor scam probe by ED: Atishi

AAP leader Atishi on Saturday said that there was no money trail established since two years in the alleged excise policy scam case probed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), and further added that despite this AAP leaders were arrested by the federal probe agency.

Addressing a press conference a day after she was served a notice by the Election Commission over her claims and comments regarding being approached by BJP to join the party, the AAP leader said that the ED has been probing the money trail in this so-called excise policy scam since past two years, and is yet to find a single penny of proceeds of crime from any of the AAP leaders.

She further claimed that the Supreme Court has continuously asked the federal probe agency, as to where the money trail is linked to AAP, and claimed that ED had no answer for this.

She further said that a judge of the apex court has said that the money trail has not been proven, it’s debatable.

Atishi further raised questions over the arrest of AAP leaders in this case despite no money trail established.

The Delhi minister also asked the federal probe agency to reveal the action taken against BJP leaders in connection with alleged money laundering cases.

AAP has also challenged the ED to file a case against the saffron party BJP, alleging that the money trail in the case had reached the BJP, further alleging that It received funds in the form of electoral bonds from one of the accused in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

The AAP leader also alleged that the BJP is using the poll panel like other agencies functioning under the centre, against the opposition parties.

“I want to tell BJP that if they want to face AAP politically, then try not to fight the elections by hiding behind the central agencies, come forward and contest elections based on work,” she said.