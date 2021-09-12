No coronavirus death in Delhi this month except for 1 fatality on 7 Sept

No death due to Covid-19 was recorded in the city on Sunday even as 22 persons were found to have been infected by the virus following 61,968 tests conducted during the past 24 hours, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

Interestingly, no coronavirus patient died this month except for one death on 7 September. In August and July, there was no Covid-19-caused death on 18 July, 24 July, 29 July, 2 August, 4 August, 8 August, 11 August, 12 August, 13 August, 16 August, 20 August, 21 August, 22 August, 23 August, 24 August, 26 August, 27 August, 28 August and 29 August.

The national capital remained in the grip of the coronavirus second wave during April-May this year.

The number of active cases in Delhi came down to 390 from 412 and the virus patients being treated as home isolation cases numbered 101.

The health bulletin showed that 11,526 beds out of 11,784 hospital beds meant for Covid-19 patients remained vacant.

The count of containment zones in the city was 94, the bulletin added.

In all, 1,30,180 persons were vaccinated during the past 24 hours and the cumulative count of the people who have taken both vaccine doses was 43,77,790.