NHRC seeks detailed report on 17-year-old’s murder at Delhi juvenile home

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Delhi Chief Secretary and the Commissioner of Police calling for detailed reports on the alleged murder of a 17-year-old boy in a government-run juvenile home in the Majnu ka Tila area of Delhi.

The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of media reports that a 17-year-old boy, lodged in a government-run juvenile home of the national capital died due to injuries inflicted by two of his fellow inmates, and issued notices to the authorities concerned, asking them to submit their reports within the next three weeks, an official release said.

The incident occurred on June 17, and the victim, after he was rushed to the hospital, was declared dead upon arrival by the doctors.

The victim was detained at the Hauz Khas police station as one of the accused in an attempted murder case before being put in the juvenile home.

The juvenile home inmate was killed in a scuffle over a dispute over bathing in the washing zone. The inmates involved in the attack on him have been booked under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (joint liability) of the IPC by the Police.

Also, an inquiry into the matter is being conducted by the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC).

A case under Section 103(1) (Punishment for murder) of the BNS has also been registered at the Timarpur Police Station.