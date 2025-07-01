Negligence by probe agencies led to acceptance of closure report by court, alleges missing JNU student’s mother

Fatima Nafis, mother of JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, who went missing in 2016, on Tuesday alleged the negligence by the probe agencies that led to the acceptance of closure report by a Delhi court and said that even if she has to knock on the Supreme Court’s doors for justice, she will do it.

In a post on Facebook, Nafis posted, “It has been more than 9 years since my Najeeb disappeared. But the negligence with which Delhi Police and CBI worked from the first day is the reason why today the court has accepted the closure report of CBI.”

Till now, neither the Delhi Police nor the CBI has been able to arrest or take any action against the ABVP students who beat up my son and then made him disappear, she alleged.

“Sometimes I feel that how can I give up hope? How can I let this courage break? After all, he is my son. I want my son. If I have to go to every court in the country for this – I will go. I will fight till my last breath,” Nafis added.

Furthermore, the post mentioned, “I hope that more people will join me in the coming days. This fight is not just of my son, but of every mother who wants justice for her child. If I have to go to the Supreme Court of the country for this, I will go there too.”

Ahmed, a first-year student, went missing from the Mahi-Mandavi hostel of JNU on October 15, 2016, after a scuffle with some students allegedly affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) the previous night.

The case was initially probed by the Delhi Police and later transferred to the CBI. Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Monday accepted the closure report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the case.