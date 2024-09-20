Need to explore safer novel alternatives for smoking cessation: Health experts

Public Health experts have called for innovative strategies for revitalising India’s tobacco cessation drive and also emphasised the urgent need to reinforce conventional methods of quitting tobacco in the country.

Affecting millions and leading to severe health implications, the prevalence of smoking in the country remains alarmingly high. India’s unique tobacco burden, with both traditional forms like ‘bidis’ and modern cigarettes contributing to widespread usage, calls for innovative cessation strategies.

Dr. Chandrakant S Pandav, Padma Shri awardee, Global Public Health expert, former Professor and HoD at the Centre for Community Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, said, “To combat India’s rising smoking epidemic, we must explore safer novel alternatives for smoking cessation. Traditional methods have shown limited success, with 80 per cent of smokers continuing to smoke a year after quitting it.”

“Alternative nicotine products, and heated tobacco products, have proven effective in reducing smoking rates globally. In Japan, heated tobacco products led to a 42.4 per cent decline in cigarette sales. By incorporating these alternatives into our strategies and reimagining existing policies, we can reduce the health burden associated with tobacco use and improve public health outcomes for millions of smokers,” he said.

Two renowned Public Health experts, Dr. Narender Saini, former general secretary of the Indian Medical Association, and Dr. Pawan Gupta, senior consultant in Pulmonary Medicine at BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital, New Delhi, have also emphasised the urgent need to reinforce conventional methods of quitting tobacco in India.

They have urged for the exploration and adoption of alternative strategies that have demonstrated success in other parts of the world.

Dr. Saini articulates this pressing necessity, stating, “Our fight against tobacco addiction is more critical now than ever. The existing methods, while important, are not sufficient in the face of the deeply ingrained smoking culture in India. It’s time to consider alternative strategies that have shown promising results in other parts of the world.”

Traditional smoking cessation methods, such as counselling, nicotine replacement therapies (NRTs), and pharmacological treatments, play a vital role in assisting individuals in their journey to quit smoking. However, the persistently high relapse rates indicate the need for additional, more impactful strategies.

Globally, countries like Sweden, the US, the UK, and Japan have adopted

novel approaches to tobacco cessation with marked success. These countries

have embraced heated tobacco products (HTPs) as a safer alternative to conventional cigarettes, thereby significantly reducing smoking rates.

The fight against tobacco addiction requires a multi-pronged approach, combining traditional cessation methods with innovative harm reduction strategies. “By learning from global success stories and adapting these strategies to the Indian context, we can make significant strides toward a smoke-free future,” said Dr. Saini.

Dr. Gupta said, “Japan’s experience with HTPs offers valuable insights. They have witnessed a dramatic 52 per cent decrease in cigarette sales from 2015 to 2023, due to the widespread adoption of HTPs. These products deliver

nicotine without burning tobacco, significantly reducing harmful emissions.”