NDMC’s Suvidha Camp on July 6 to redress public grievances

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced here on Thursday that it is going to organise a Suvidha Camp to redress public grievances on 6th July.

The camp, scheduled to start at 10.30 am, will conclude at 12.30 pm.

The NDMC said helpdesks of various departments would provide facilitations to redress the grievances of service users, employees, RWAs, MTAs and residents of the civic body.

The departments to be part of this camp include Public Health, Architect and Environment, Commercial, Health Licensing, Property Tax, Education, Fire, Accounts/Finance/Pension, Medical Services, Parking Management System, Chief Security office, Municipal Housing, Vigilance and Library, it said.

“The Suvidha Camp will address the grievances related to new electricity connection/disconnection, load enhancement/reduction, name change/transfer, property tax, birth and death certificate, service matters of serving and retired employees, water logging, sanitation, waste disposal, road repairs, widow pension, old age pension, handicapped pension, and any other services offered by it,” the civic body said.

It may be mentioned here that the NDMC has launched a “Jan Suvidha Portal” as a contactless grievance redressal mechanism for the residents and service users. The portal can be used for lodging the grievance, tracking their grievance status, and giving feedback on the grievance redressal mechanism.