NDMC organises bicycle rally to create awareness among voters

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organised a bicycle rally as part of its voter awareness campaign at Khan Market in the national capital on Sunday morning.

Orgnanised by various stakeholders, like New Delhi District Election Office, Khan Market Traders Association, volunteers, and NDMC Staff, the event saw 500 cyclists taking part in the bicycle rally, including NDMC Chairman Amit Yadav and senior officers of the civic body.

The entire staff of the NDMC’s Engineering, Horticulture and Public Health Departments and traders of Khan Market participated in the bicycle rally in full strength.

Yadav called the bicycle rally an effort to create awareness in the general public about their voting right. He appealed to all the electorate to use their right to vote on 25th May and strengthen democracy.

On the occasion, the Khan Market Traders Association announced that all the food outlets of Khan Market would offer a 15 per cent discount to every voter visiting the market after casting his/her vote on the polling day.

The bicycle rally covered a 6 km stretch from Khan Market to Humayun Road passing through Prithviraj Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road, Lodhi Garden, Maxmuller Marg to Subramanian Bharti Marg before ending at Khan Market Parking at Amrita Shergil Marg in New Delhi.