NDMC to organise Suvidha camp on Saturday

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) today said it would organise its next Suvidha Camp to provide information, facilitation and grievances redressal for the benefit of its services on Saturday. It will be held from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

The NDMC said helpdesks of the various departments will provide facilitations and redress the grievances of its service users, employees, RWAs, MTAs and residents.

The departments that will also be the part of this camp include Public Health, Architect and Environment, Commercial, Health Licensing, Property Tax, Education, Fire, Accounts/Finance/Pension, Medical Services, Parking Management System, Chief Security office, EBR Department, Municipal Housing, Vigilance and Library, it said.

“The Suvidha Camp will address the grievances related to new electricity connection/disconnection, load enhancement/reduction, name change/transfer, property tax, birth and death certificate, service matters of serving and retired employees, water logging, sanitation, waste disposal, road repairs, widow pension, old age pension, handicapped pension, and any other services offered by it,” the NDMC said.

Notably, the NDMC has launched a “Jan Suvidha Portal” as a contactless grievance redressal mechanism for the residents and service users. The portal can be used for lodging the grievance, tracking their grievance status and for giving feedback on the grievance redressal mechanism.