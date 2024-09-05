NDMC to organise Suvidha camp on 7 September

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said on Thursday that it would organise its next Suvidha Camp on 7th September (Saturday).

The Suvidha Camp that provides information, facilitation and grievance redressal facilities will be held from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

The NDMC said helpdesks of the various departments would provide facilitations and redress the grievances of its service users, employees, RWAs, MTAs and residents.

The departments that will also be part of this camp include Public Health, Architect and Environment, Commercial, Health Licensing, Property Tax, Education, Fire, Accounts/Finance/Pension, Medical Services, Parking Management System, Chief Security office, EBR Department, Municipal Housing, Vigilance and Library, it said.

“The Suvidha Camp will address the grievances related to new electricity connection/disconnection, load enhancement/reduction, name change/transfer, property tax, birth and death certificate, service matters of serving and retired employees, water logging, sanitation, waste disposal, road repairs, widow pension, old age pension, handicapped pension, and any other services offered by it,” the NDMC said.

Notably, the NDMC has launched a “Jan Suvidha Portal” as a contactless grievance redressal mechanism for the residents and service users. The portal can be used for lodging the grievance, tracking their grievance status and for giving feedback on the grievance redressal mechanism.