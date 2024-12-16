NDMC to install mist sprayers on electric poles to combat air pollution

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday announced to install mist sprayers on electric poles to combat air pollution and keep the area under its jurisdiction, clean, green, and beautiful.

Talking about the initiative, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Vice Chairperson of NDMC, stated under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the path has been paved for enhancing urban living standards and implementing the ease of living mission in a mission mode and added that this initiative by the civic body is a positive step in that direction to make the area pollution-free.

Informing that in the first phase, 15 mist sprayers will be installed on electric poles along a 500-meter stretch of Lodhi Road, he said each pole will have five nozzles, and every nozzle will feature six spray holes, resulting in 30 spray points per pole.

“The system will consume 81 liters of water per pole per hour of operation. To support this, four tanks with a capacity of 5,000 liters each will be set up, using only treated water from sewage treatment plants (STP) to conserve fresh water,” he said.

Chahal said the project is in its initial phase and will be implemented next year, with plans to complete the work in a time-bound manner.

He said that after the successful implementation on Lodhi Road, the project will be expanded to key locations like Shanti Path and Africa Avenue, and eventually rolled out across the entire NDMC jurisdiction.

Highlighting that NDMC has already undertaken several initiatives to control pollution, Chahal said mechanical road sweepers (MRS), equipped with GPS tracking, are deployed to clean roads efficiently, with real-time monitoring via the smart city integrated command and control center.

“The council has also procured anti-smog guns and mist spray machines to reduce dust and particulate matter as needed. Water tankers with a capacity of 5,000 to 10,000 liters are used for watering roadside trees and shrubs. Treated water from STPs is used for these operations to prevent wastage of fresh water,” the said.

Besides that, Chahal said the NDMC also organises tree plantation drives to promote greenery and ensures regular watering of roadside green spaces.