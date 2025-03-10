NDMC takes steps to ward off water shortage in summer

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has made comprehensive preparations to prevent water shortage in the upcoming summer season under the ‘Summer Action Plan 2025’.

The civic body assured that no citizen in the NDMC area would face a water crisis.

Mentioning ‘Summer Action Plan 2025’, NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said concrete measures, such as new water distribution schemes, additional water tankers, pipeline improvements, and water quality monitoring have been implemented.

He informed that the civic body’s water distribution system has been strengthened and coordinated efforts have been established with the Delhi government and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to ensure an uninterrupted water supply.

Chahal highlighted that the NDMC area has a total of 18,366 water consumers, including 3,509 commercial connections, 11,846 domestic connections, and 3,011 other types of connections.

He said the civic body receives water from four major water treatment plants including Chandrawal Water Plant, Wazirabad Water Plant and Haiderpur Water Plant.

To meet the rising water demand, Chahal said the NDMC has decided to hire 8 new water tankers and procure 12 new CNG water tankers (6 with 17 KLD capacity and 6 with 9 KLD capacity). “The NDMC has expedited the repair and maintenance of its 24 underground reservoirs (UGRs) and boosting stations to enhance storage capacity. Major reservoirs include Kalibari Control Room, Jor Bagh UGR and Vinay Marg UGR,” he said.

Stating that the civic body has identified areas prone to water shortages during summer, including Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament House, Chahal said, “a 24×7 reserved water supply has been ensured for Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament House. In case of emergencies, NDMC will deploy water tankers for immediate supply.”

Calling upon citizens to conserve water, he said, “NDMC will ensure that there is no water crisis this summer, but all together must also focus on saving water.”