NDMC conducts night-cleaning drive in Bengali Market

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) conducted a special night-cleaning drive in Bengali Market, marking the fourth phase of its initiative to maintain cleanliness in major markets.

Led by NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, the drive aimed to provide a cleaner environment for citizens and traders. The cleaning operation, which began at 11 PM, involved dry sweeping followed by wet cleaning of roads, drains, and footpaths using high-pressure jet machines.

Stating the civic agency’s future endeavours, Chahal said that the NDMC is procuring advanced cleaning equipment to extend its night-time cleaning model to other key markets and residential colonies. He added that Bengali Market, a major commercial centre and cultural heritage site, would now undergo daily night-time wet cleaning using modern technology.

The initiative has received positive feedback from local traders, who appreciate the improved cleanliness and enhanced customer experience. The NDMC plans to implement this model in other areas as well, including CP, Pandara Road, Gole Market, and residential colonies, with the cooperation of local residents and Resident Welfare Associations, Chahal said.

Moreover, Chahal announced a week-long Mega Sanitation Drive from May 5 to May 9, where all NDMC officers and staff will participate in daily ‘shramdaan’ (voluntary labour) from 8 AM to 9 AM in various parts of the NDMC area.

“The Mega Sanitation Drive is part of the NDMC’s commitment to realising PM Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and becoming the number one municipal council in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan rankings,” he said.